Aaron Donald retires and unretires on Twitter

3x DPOY scares Rams fans with change in Twitter bio

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Just a week and half into the 2023 offseason, Aaron Donald retirement rumors are starting again. This time, Aaron Donald’s Twitter account had a momentary change on Sunday afternoon. His original bio highlights his ties to the University of Pittsburgh and his current status with the Los Angeles Rams. However, for a few minutes on Sunday, his bio suggested that he was a former lineman for the University of Pittsburgh AND a former lineman for the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year, Aaron Donald made similar waves during the offseason. During the summer, a few months after winning a coveted Super Bowl ring, Aaron Donald sent in his retirement paperwork to Los Angeles. However, with an intent to “run it back” and keep their franchise cornerstone, the Rams decided not to send the paperwork into the NFL office. Over the next few weeks, the Rams managed to convince Aaron Donald of staying with a brand-new extension.

So was this year’s Twitter gaffe a simple mistake or a subtle way for Aaron Donald to suggest that he is ready to move on with life? We will probably never know the reasoning, but it came at an odd moment considering it was the middle of the day. Not to mention, Sean McVay just committed to returning to be the Head Coach for a seventh consecutive season.

Aaron Donald has said that as long as Sean McVay is coaching for the team, he wants to be playing. If it is any consolation, Aaron’s wife, Erica took to Twitter to try to calm the heart rates of Rams fans...

