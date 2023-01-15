Random Ramsdom: Rams expected to bring on this new OC

Rams Rumors: Mike LaFleur Expected to Join Sean McVay’s Staff After Jets Exit (BleacherReport)

“Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to join Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

LaFleur and the Jets agreed to part ways this week following a disappointing finish to New York’s 2022 season.

Garafolo also tweeted that the possibility of LaFleur joining the Rams as the team’s offensive coordinator “is foremost among those potential opportunities he could snag soon.”

NFL execs, coaches not happy about officiating in Rams-Seahawks finale (RamsWire)

“According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, “multiple executives and coaches said the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons” after seeing the controversial calls in the Rams-Seahawks contest last week.

Those same executives and coaches said game officials and the league missed multiple calls that helped key the Seahawks’ overtime victory over the Rams that sent Seattle to Saturday’s wild-card round and prevented the Detroit Lions from reaching the playoffs. Even the NFL’s competition committee is aware of what one source described to ESPN “as the worst officiated game of the year.”

The most controversial calls all came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Jonah Williams was called for running into the kicker, giving the Seahawks a free first down in the fourth quarter, which led to a game-tying field goal. Williams was clearly shoved into the punter, which should not have been a penalty.”

Sean McVay on decision to remain Rams’ head coach: I want to ‘run through’ adversity, not run away from it (CBSSports)

“The Los Angeles Rams will not have to take a ride on the coaching carousel this offseason, as head coach Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will return in 2023, the team announced Friday. McVay took a few days to contemplate his future following the conclusion of the regular season, but he is not yet ready to hang up the clipboard.

“I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me,” McVay told FOX Sports in his first comments since announcing his return to Los Angeles. “I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”

McVay has been hinting at an early retirement since before the Rams won the Super Bowl last season. CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones noted last month that McVay “probably doesn’t even know” if he will have the same desire to commit to another season, with ESPN also reporting less than a week ago that the coach’s future was in limbo.”

As Sean McVay gets his stuff and staff together, OC is going to be a priority on the hiring task list. One name to keep an eye on as far as external candidates go is Mike LaFleur. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 14, 2023

Rams assistants Eric Henderson, Greg Olson generating interest from teams (YahooSports)

“According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive line coach Eric Henderson is generating interest as a potential defensive coordinator. Senior offensive assistant Greg Olson is also a potential candidate to be hired as an offensive coordinator again, a role he held previously with the Raiders.

Raheem Morris is obviously a head coaching candidate, too, having landed two interviews with the Broncos and Colts.”