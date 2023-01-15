Super Wild Card Sunday: Game Day Thread

We get three NFL games on Sunday with the first matchup starting at 1:00pm ET and featuring the Buffalo Bills(13-3)(-9.5) hosting the Miami Dolphins(9-8)(+9.5). Miami will be without Tua Tagovailoa, but the team did beat Buffalo earlier in the year, so they’ve proven they can beat Josh Allen and the Bills. However, the Bills are heavy favorites in this matchup.

The second game will start at 4:30pm ET when the Minnesota Vikings(13-4)(-3) take on the New York Giants (9-7-1)(+3). Minnesota has shown that they are never out of a game no matter the score, and their star receiver, Justin Jefferson, has looked every bit the part. The New York football Giants have shown that they can play team ball behind Daniel Jones, Saquan Barkley and an impressive defense. This should be an interesting game to watch.

The Third game will feature AFC North division rivals when the Cincinnati Bengals(12-4)(-7) host the Baltimore Ravens(10-7)(+7) at 8:30pm ET. The Ravens will be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, but John Harbaugh’s team usually can play as tough as any team in the National Football League. The Bengals have suffered some injuries to their starting offense line, and their o-line may have been the only part of the team that kept them from winning a Super Bowl last year. Joe Burrow has been living up to his high draft status and looks like a star quarterback that we’ll all enjoy watching for years to come. These teams know each other well, and that should allow for an exciting matchup.