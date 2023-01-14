Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey reportedly offers insight on his tweet

Jalen Ramsey sets record straight on cryptic tweets fans feared alluded to Rams split (clutchpoints)

“Jalen Ramsey recently posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to hint at a potential Los Angeles Rams departure. But Rams fans can take a sigh of relief, as it was reported that he was not alluding to a split with LA, per Cameron DaSilva.

“UPDATE: Jalen tells me his tweet wasn’t alluding to any impending trade or departure split with the Rams. He’s a first alternate for the Pro Bowl and is still hoping to make it. If not, his season ended with two INTs against Seattle in Week 18,” DaSilva wrote on Twitter.

Jalen Ramsey was simply referring to the fact that his season may be over.”

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

Sean McVay Tells Rams He Will Stay on As Coach (sportsillustrated)

“ESPN’s Dianna Russini was the first to report the decision, which the franchise late confirmed in a tweet that said, “Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season.”

McVay’s long-term future with the team has been in question since after the team won Super Bowl LVI early last year. Ultimately, he opted to return for Los Angeles, but wound up posting his worst season as a coach in 2022, going 5–12 in a campaign riddled by injuries, including those to franchise cornerstones like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

The news comes just days after it was reported that McVay was allowing assistants to interview elsewhere, with his own decision up in the air.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been taking into consideration a number of life events in the last year, including his marriage, the death of his grandfather and reportedly lucrative offers to leave the sideline for the broadcast booth.”

What offensive coordinator Liam Coen said about leaving Rams for Kentucky football again (courierjournal)

“Liam Coen will soon leave Los Angeles behind for Lexington to once again become Kentucky football’s offensive coordinator. Some things have stayed the same under head coach Mark Stoops, but there will be several noticeable changes for the ex-Rams staffer.

Gone is Will Levis, who under Coen in 2021 developed a potent chemistry with record-setting wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Chris Rodriguez, one of the top running backs in program history, is also on his way out the door. And the offensive line — dubbed the “Big Blue Wall” for its dominant play — needs some repairing after surrendering 47 sacks across 13 games last season.

Coen said Thursday he’s ready to “plant some roots” in the Bluegrass State and that he’s up for the challenge of helping UK improve upon last year’s 7-6 finish. He had his fair share of them this season with Rams head coach Sean McVay after the injury plagued defending Super Bowl champs went 5-12 and missed the playoffs.

“I’m excited about being back in Lexington, a place where I walked around town and only got support,” Coen said. “Now, I know we won, but I only heard people say, ‘Coach, man, good luck this year. Hope you’re doing well.’ That’s cool. That’s fun to be a part of. There’s a lot about the SEC and about college football that I missed, and I’m not in a rush to go anywhere. I want to try to make an impact and be around somewhere for a little while.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay ‘Beautiful Challenge’? He’s Not Quitting (ramsdigest)

“Patience is a virtue and that was the case for anyone pondering the future of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

But on Friday, McVay finished his own pondering. He’s staying with the Rams … and a glance back at his recent public reflections help explain why.

The short-and-bittersweet version?

The soul-searching,” he said, “is a beautiful challenge.”

Recently offering his public comments (that led to his decision) before the Rams went their separate ways for the offseason, McVay responded to the scrutiny and questions around his continued wearing of the team’s top headset by claiming he’d at least “a couple (of) days” to ponder.”

His final answers of the woebegone 2022-23 campaign centered primarily on that decision after a brief opening to acknowledge that defender Russ Yeast was back with the team after he was hospitalized due to a chest injury sustained in Sunday’s Seattle-based finale.

“I don’t want to put a timeline on it. I think what I’d like to do is be able to take the appropriate time,” McVay said. “You don’t want to rush into any sort of decision. There’s a lot of emotion right after the season. There’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of people that it does affect that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of and so I’m going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect.”

Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 13, 2023

Wild-Card DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments (sportingnews)

“The wild-card weekend main slate is loaded with six playoff games beginning on Saturday afternoon between the Seahawks and 49ers. We have plenty of potential stud and sleeper picks for daily fantasy football players to choose from, and our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleeper who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in NFL DFS tournaments.

We built our lineup around a solid QB-TE Vikings’ stack and a couple of sub-$6K sleepers who could provide production and value at the RB and flex spots.

Before we break down all of our picks, here are the most notable scoring rules for DraftKings contests: Full-point PPR, four-point passing TDs, three-point bonuses for 100 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards, and 300 passing yards.

WILD-CARD DFS LINEUPS: FanDuel”

Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team (yahoo!sports)

“Jefferson and Kelce were the only two players to get first-team votes from all 50 voters who decide the Associated Press All-Pro ballot. Jefferson has 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight scores while Kelce was once again the standard-bearer at tight end with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 scores.

Three players got 49 of 50 first-place votes. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs DT Chris Jones and San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa were left off just one first-team ballot.

The Chiefs and 49ers each had four players selected to the first team, with punter Tommy Townsend joining Mahomes, Jones and Kelce. LB Fred Warner and S Talanoa Hufanga were also selected from the 49ers. The Raiders had three players on the first team despite a disappointing season. WR Davante Adams was chosen in his first year in Las Vegas and he was joined by RB Josh Jacobs and K Daniel Carlson on the list.

The Buffalo Bills had just one selection with LB Matt Milano and no one from the Cincinnati Bengals made the first team. The Bengals and Bills will face each other in the divisional round of the playoffs if they both win on Sunday.”

2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster (apnews)

“NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota”