Super Wild Card Saturday: Game Day Thread

The first playoff game of the season will feature NFC West rivals when the San Francisco 49ers(13-4)(-9.5) host the Seattle Seahawks(9-8)(+9.5) at 4:30pm ET.

The 49ers had a an impressive regular season and their rookie third string quarterback, Brock Purdy, has been nothing short of impressive. Seattle is in the playoffs and not many predicted that at the start of the season. The pre-season and regular season narratives will not matter when these teams play Saturday.

Watch stars like Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. That’s to name a few. The ascending Purdy, mentioned above and Seattle’s rookie and potential star running back Kenneth Walker, will also be reasons to watch.

Then tune in later for a second dose of Super Wild Card Weekend as the Los Angeles Chargers(10-7)(-2.5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars(9-8)(+2.5) at 8:15pm (ET).

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence have both shown franchise quarterback qualities. Herbert has all the makings of putting up big stats for years to come and he’s an immensely talented player. Lawrence’s career has been defined by no moment being to big for him. The ascending athlete reportedly didn’t really lose until the entering the NFL, and he dealt with arguably one of the worst head coaches in NFL history during his rookie year.

This will be both Justin and Trevor’s first playoff appearances. If these two are around as long as we all think they will be, this game could being a defining point in each player’s career.

