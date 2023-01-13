Sean McVay return: Rams still expected to have significantly new staff in 2023

The Los Angeles Rams know now for sure that head coach Sean McVay is back. But the coaches working for him in 2023 will be significantly different. Some for good reasons, others not so much.

Jumping off of this report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McVay and the Rams know that they have to do no less than hire an offensive coordinator to replace the departed Liam Coen, who went back to Kentucky. And that person isn’t likely to be McVay himself given his history of having an offensive coordinator.

Of course, Coen would not be going back to Kentucky if his offense wasn’t 32nd in total yards last season and not all of that can be blamed on injuries. Going back to Kentucky allows Coen to step away from the NFL without having to be tagged next to the word “fired,” but others may not be so lucky.

Others will.

The Rams may need a new defensive coordinator, as Raheem Morris has already garnered interview requests from Broncos and Colts. Assistant head coach Thomas Brown has an interview request from the Texans. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson might get promoted to a defensive coordinator somewhere around the league, but McVay could block that if Morris leaves and the Rams decide to promote Henderson.

However, McVay may prefer going outside of the organization for help like he did with Brandon Staley in 2020 en route to having the number one defense. Wade Phillips always says he’s still looking.

Rapoport also mentioned that offensive assistant Greg Olson, a coordinator many times in his career, could be promoted somewhere as an offensive coordinator again. L.A. also has former head coach Jay Gruden on the staff. The L.A. Rams will need at least one new coordinator. But as is often the case, McVay will have a lot more to consider besides that role, perhaps even letting some coaches go. He partially demoted running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples in the season, replacing him with Brown, and Samples went to Arizona State in December. Whether offensive line coach Kevin Carberry is praised for his work with a patchwork offensive line or criticized for their poor play remains to be seen. And pass game/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson would surely like a re-do, probably with an upgrade from Allen Robinson at receiver and a full season with Matthew Stafford.

If Morris or Brown are hired as head coaches, the Rams would receive third round compensatory picks in 2023 and 2024 as part of the rule for hiring minority candidates as head coaches.