Sean McVay is back, but what changes could be coming?

Sean McVay is officially returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. The decision may have come quicker than some expected, however, it allows McVay and the team to focus on changes for the 2023 season. Following a 5-12 season, changes are certainly going to be made.

While fans celebrated McVay’s return, and for good reason, the question becomes ‘what’s next?’ According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, McVay’s return comes with some big changes to the coaching staff.

McVay coming back comes with some big changes to the coaching staff. The news of his return is not overly “celebratory”in the sense like it was last year; it’s balanced with a great respect for several hard-working coaches with families who are being asked to move on. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 13, 2023

That should come as no surprise. If McVay wants to continue coaching, he’s going to need to do things differently. It’s no secret that McVay has dealt with burnout. He’ll need to change his process if he’s going to help that moving forward.

Does that mean giving play-calling? Liam Coen has already left for the University of Kentucky, leaving the offensive coordinator position open. It’s possible McVay would have made a change even if Coen hadn’t left.

The Rams have already been connected to coordinators such as Frank Reich and Kliff Kingsbury. If either Reich or Kingsbury were to get offered the offensive coordinator position, they would presumably also become the team’s play-caller. These are experienced NFL play-callers which McVay hasn’t had in the past.

Thomas Brown could be in line to take over as offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur who got fired from the New York Jets is an outside name to watch as well. Mike LaFleur’s brother, Matt, was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

Sean McVay has work to do on staffing and one name to keep an eye on is a familiar one—ex-Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. https://t.co/GFxP8yBwpr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay spent the last several days discussing his path with confidants, coaches, family and advisers before settling on his decision. McVay likely wouldn’t be back unless he had a very clear plan for the help he needs. It’s possible that he has a very good idea on who his next offensive coordinator is going to be.

Offensive coordinator probably won’t be the only change on the Rams’ coaching staff. By the sounds of it, there are going to be changes, plural, to the coaching staff.

Is Joe DeCamillis safe? The Rams special teams ranked 23rd in DVOA this season after ranking fourth last year.

It would seem unfair, but do the Rams make a change on the offensive line and Kevin Carberry? No position group was impacted more by injuries than the offensive line and players such as Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer are young players who seemed to be developing well. Still, any change wouldn’t be surprising at this point.

Raheem Morris seems to be a top candidate for the Indianapolis Colts job. If Morris lands that promotion, McVay would need to hire a new defensive coordinator.

The Colts have finished their interview with Raheem Morris.



I think he’ll be one of the best candidates they’ll talk to. Checks so many boxes of what it takes to provide leadership from that role. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 13, 2023

Ever since Wade Phillips left, McVay has had more of a say on the defensive side of the ball. Would he hire a more experienced coordinator so that he could take a more off-hands approach much like he did in 2017 and 2018 with Phillips?

After a 5-12 season, everything needs to be re-evaluated and nobody is safe. Coming so close to walking away, partially due to burnout, McVay needs re-evaluate his process. McVay is back, but not without consequence. Changes look to be on their way to Los Angeles.