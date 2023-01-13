Random Ramsdom: The Rams should let these players walk in free agency

3 free agents Rams shouldn’t re-sign this offseason (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams won’t be part of the NFL playoff gauntlet this season, which gives them ample time to look over the roster. Following a tumultuous regular season, the Rams will have 24 total free agents this offseason.

When you go 5-12 after winning a Super Bowl, there are certainly alterations that need to be made to the roster. While there are a handful of impending free agents the Rams should consider bringing back next season, there are a few that are worth letting hit the open market.

Of the 24 players that are set to hit free agency soon, here are three guys the Rams shouldn’t re-sign in the offseason:”

Top 5 defensive plays of 2022 | Rams Season Recap (TheRams.com)

“Career-first sacks, big interceptions & game-clinching turnovers — take a look back at some of the biggest defensive plays of the Los Angeles Rams 2022 season presented by NFL All Day.”

Texans request to interview Rams’ Thomas Brown for head coaching job (RamsWire)

“The interview requests just keep coming for members of the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans have requested to interview Thomas Brown for their head coaching job. Brown is currently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the Rams.

He’s become a hot coaching candidate in the last year or so, earning multiple interviews. The Dolphins interviewed him for their head coaching job in 2022 before hiring Mike McDaniel, and the Vikings met with him about the offensive coordinator role on Kevin O’Connell’s staff last year.”

Rams asst HC Thomas Brown had head coaching interviews last cycle, and he will again this cycle. With their own situation in flux, he’s also someone they’d like to keep around. Here is my profile of Brown from last summer, for teams/fans curious about him: https://t.co/9zbox8grX1 pic.twitter.com/vYTUjr3JqE — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 12, 2023

Rams Offseason Outlook: Cap Space, Draft Picks at a Premium (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams have grown accustomed to pushing the start of the offseason back into the late part of January if not early February ... but now find themselves looking ahead to next year all too soon.

Less than a year after winning the second Super Bowl in franchise history, the Rams capped off a 5-12 season with an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday - which may have been the final game of coach Sean McVay’s tenure as he mulls a potential retirement.

While there are still several stars on the roster, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles may be in need of a short-term retool, adding to the significance of this offseason.

Unfortunately for the Rams, general manager, Les Snead won’t have much to work with. As things stand, Los Angeles has only $1.7 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. It puts the Rams with the 10th-least money league-wide.”

Recapping promising performances by young Rams players in 2022 (TheRams.com)

“For multiple first- and second-year Rams players, the 2022 season brought expanded roles or increased playing time.

Here are some of those promising performances from running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and defensive back Cobie Durant.”

The #Texans requested an interview with #Rams assistant head coach/TE coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching job, per source.



Houston is looking for a young coach to grow with a young team, and Brown fits the mold. pic.twitter.com/oOfA6TmTUv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

The Rams are facing a lot of questions this offseason, chief among them: Sean McVay's looming decision https://t.co/7qQAjflxhl — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 12, 2023

Rams add pass-rush help in early 2-round mock draft (RamsWire)

“If 2022 told us anything about the Los Angeles Rams, it’s that this roster has a lot of holes. The offensive line is a huge need this offseason, but the pass rush is right up there, too.

Unfortunately, the Rams won’t have a first-round pick to address those two spots, but they will be picking near the top of the second round. In a new two-round mock draft from Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Rams bolstering their pass rush with a two-time national champion.

He mocked Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith to the Rams at No. 36 overall. Smith spent four years with the Bulldogs but he never recorded more than 4.5 sacks in a season. He did finish his career with 12.5 in 38 games played, as well as 20 tackles for a loss, making an impact for Georgia since he was a freshman.

This past season, he had seven tackles for a loss and three sacks after recording eight and 4.5, respectively, in 2021. He also had three forced fumbles in his 2021 season.”