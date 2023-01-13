Sean McVay tells Rams he’s coming back for 2023

The Los Angeles Rams can rest easy and stay the course: Sean McVay is coming back for another run in 2023. According to multiple reports, including by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McVay has told the team and staff members that he’s not going anywhere this year. The Rams are not in the market for any Sean (Sorry, Payton) except Sean McVay.

Sean McVay is returning to the Rams, meaning there currently are five head coach openings. pic.twitter.com/7tlBfcHJce — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

McVay was hired by the Rams in 2017 at the age of 31, making him the youngest head coach in NFL history. The move came after three years of being Washington’s offensive coordinator, a post he was hired into at the age of 28.

Over six seasons as L.A.’s head coach, McVay is 60-38, plus 7-3 in the playoffs and 1-1 in the Super Bowl.

McVay had one of the most successful five-year runs in NFL history, reaching two Super Bowls in a four-year period and going 55-26 in his career prior to 2022’s disastrous outcome, but now he’s coming back to try and right the ship.

This leaves open assistants Raheem Morris and Thomas Brown to pursue other head coaching opportunities, if they get an offer. Both have received permission to talk to other teams after receiving interview requests.