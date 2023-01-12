Houston Texans request to interview Thomas Brown for head coaching position

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff remains a hot commodity in NFL circles. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have requested an interview for their head coaching job.

Pelissero says that the Texans are looking for a young head coach to grow with what will be a young team in 2023 and Brown fits that mold.

The Rams’ best kept secret over the past few seasons has been Thomas Brown. He’s been the assistant coach on Sean McVay’s staff over the past two seasons. Last offseason, Brown interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coach position and also interviewed to join Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota as the offensive coordinator.

After coaching running backs in 2020 and 2021, McVay moved Brown to coach tight ends this past season. However, after Ra’shaad Samples left for Arizona State during the season, Brown was moved back to running backs and coached the two positions simultaneously.

Brown’s presence was felt in the running backs room right away. After a disappointing first half of the season, Cam Akers finished strong. Akers ended the season with three consecutive 100-yard games, becoming the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley in his rookie season to accomplish the feat.

Over the final four games of the year, Akers had 75 carries for 410 yards, averaging 5.47 yards per carry. Akers’ level at the beginning of the season compared to the end of the season were night and day. Much of that is credit to Brown.

Brown joins Raheem Morris as Rams coaches who are getting head coaching traction. Morris has been requested to interview with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. If Sean McVay decides to step aside, there’s not doubt that Brown and Morris will also be top candidates within the Rams organization to take his place.