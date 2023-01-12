Random Ramsdom: Two Rams make PFF’s All-Pro team

Rams Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus’ NFL All-Pro Team (SportsIllustrated)

“Football Focus unveiled Wednesday its All-Pro first and second teams for the 2022 campaign. There were two Rams players were named on the first team, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

PFF selected both players’ first-team selections at linebacker and flex-D.

Wagner was the top-graded linebacker in football and had one of his best seasons ever with 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and 10 tackles for a loss. This marks the 11th year in a row he has logged 100+ tackles.

Wagner and Ramsey are without question both vital leaders on the football field and in the locker room. Ironically, neither player was selected for the Pro Bowl, but they should have a shot at being AP All-Pros.”

Final Rams report card: Grading every position from 2022 season (RamsWire)

“Very little about the 2022 season went according to plan for the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, it would’ve been hard for them to win the Super Bowl for the second straight year, but they at least expected to make the playoffs.

From top to bottom, their roster underperformed – with the exception of a few position groups. That’s reflected in our final report card of the year, an all-encompassing grade of each position on the team.

Here’s how we graded each unit in 2022, beginning with subpar quarterback play from the four guys who lined up under center:”

Rams ILB Bobby Wagner is a 2022 NFL Butkus Award finalist, which is voted on by coaches, scouts and journalists. The collegiate and high school winners have already been selected. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 11, 2023

Cooper Kupp: He and Rams trainers ‘all feel good about where we’re at, feel like we’re making good time on things’ with ankle rehab (TheRams.com)

“As Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp transitions into the 2023 offseason, he’s happy with where things stand with the rehab for the ankle injury he sustained in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

“I’ve never done this before, so the trainers feel good about where we’re at,” Kupp said Monday. “Feel like we’re making good time on things. At the end of the day, I just want to be able to get to that place here so I can get back to training and doing the football stuff I love. But things seem to be going really well.”

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain late in the Rams’ Week 10 home loss to the Cardinals, an injury that required surgery – specifically a tightrope procedure, head coach Sean McVay confirmed. In wake of that, Kupp was placed on Injured Reserve and missed the Rams’ final eight games of the season.”

The tired old narratives about the LA Rams are back (RamblinFan)

“Some NFL analysts make solid and objective assessments, and the LA Rams typically end up on the positive side of their deep dives. But when critical assessment is necessary to point out flaws, they do that too. NFL Insiders/Analysts who I have found to be both objective and fair include such household names as Brian Baldinger, Andrew Whitworth, Dan Orlovsky, and even Peter Schrager.

But there is that other side of the coin, the dark and subjective ‘analyst’ whose reputation is rooted in the death, destruction, and doom cries. In their world, the sky is always falling, the LA Rams have been a perennial train wreck, and the LA Rams have spent all of their money and draft picks, leaving this team nothing to repair and restock their roster.

Different year, the same tired old narrative

Such as? Well, here is one shameful take on the LA Rams, an NFL show hosted by Craig Carton (I’ve not heard of him before) who is suddenly full of insight about the LA Rams and head coach Sean McVay:”

Jalen Ramsey is having surgery again this offseason, this time on his right shoulder. He played through AC joint sprains in both shoulders for half of 2021. https://t.co/TQBTRJZhFG — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 11, 2023

Aaron Donald is only Ram to make first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team (RamsWire)

“randAaron Donald missed six games this season due to an ankle injury, but he was still regarded as one of the best players in the NFL. Not only was he selected to the Pro Bowl, but he also earned a spot on the first-ever player-voted All-Pro team.

This doesn’t replace the Associated Press’ All-Pro team, which is voted on by media members. But it’s a new concept introduced by the NFLPA, allowing players to vote for who they believe are the best in the league.

And so the Players’ All-Pro Team was born.

Donald was the only Rams player to make the list, being selected alongside Chris Jones as one of two interior defensive linemen. Jalen Ramsey was beat out by Patrick Surtain II and Darius Slay at cornerback, and Fred Warner and Roquan Smith were voted ahead of Bobby Wagner.”