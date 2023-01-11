 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fellow players vote Aaron Donald as a first-team All-Pro

The decision was met with controversy by fans

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association conducted their first internal All-Pro vote this year and there was one players from the L.A. Rams on it. You already know.

Though Aaron Donald missed the last six games of the season, his fellow NFL players know which defensive tackle they fear and respect the most. Donald was voted first team alongside Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the future Hall of Famer from the Rams yet another reason to come back next season:

He knows how much the rest of the NFL is still worried about having to block him.

Chris Jones led interior defenders with 46 pressures (third most in the NFL overall), followed by Dexter Lawrence of the Giants (36), Quinnen Williams of the Jets (31), and Cam Heyward of the Steelers (30).

Donald, missing games for the first time with injury ever, posted five sacks, 11 QB hits, 10 TFL, and 16 pressures in 11 games. Without any help on the L.A. front and constant double, triple-teams, as usual.

Still, fans of other teams were not happy. The most-liked Twitter replies to Schefter’s tweet expressed confusion over Donald’s placement. I guess they’ll have to get over it.

