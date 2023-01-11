Fellow players vote Aaron Donald as a first-team All-Pro

The NFL Players Association conducted their first internal All-Pro vote this year and there was one players from the L.A. Rams on it. You already know.

Though Aaron Donald missed the last six games of the season, his fellow NFL players know which defensive tackle they fear and respect the most. Donald was voted first team alongside Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the future Hall of Famer from the Rams yet another reason to come back next season:

He knows how much the rest of the NFL is still worried about having to block him.

Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Chris Jones led interior defenders with 46 pressures (third most in the NFL overall), followed by Dexter Lawrence of the Giants (36), Quinnen Williams of the Jets (31), and Cam Heyward of the Steelers (30).

Donald, missing games for the first time with injury ever, posted five sacks, 11 QB hits, 10 TFL, and 16 pressures in 11 games. Without any help on the L.A. front and constant double, triple-teams, as usual.

Still, fans of other teams were not happy. The most-liked Twitter replies to Schefter’s tweet expressed confusion over Donald’s placement. I guess they’ll have to get over it.

Donald wasn’t good this year and C-Pat was out for half the year — Brandon (@BHVATH) January 11, 2023

Aaron Donald is the best defensive player of our generation, but idk how he got onto an all pro team this year — Andrew (@Cheesepuff430) January 11, 2023