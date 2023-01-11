Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay reportedly allowing staff to seek jobs elsewhere

Rams Coach Sean McVay Allows Assistants to Interview Elsewhere, per Report (sportsillustrated)

“Rams coach Sean McVay is still reportedly in the process of evaluating whether or not he will return to the NFL’s coaching ranks in 2023. While he makes his decision, he won’t stand in the way of any member of his staff pursuing another opportunity, according to the latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

In fact, McVay went as far as to tell his staff in a meeting that he is unsure of what he will do next year, per Fowler. He also permitted his assistants to search for other jobs without any resistance from himself or from within the Rams organization.

Fowler’s report comes directly on the heels of McVay’s 2022 offensive coordinator Liam Coen returning to the same position at Kentucky, the school announced on Tuesday. The move was widely reported back in December and will now see Coen take back the job he held in ’21 under Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.”

“How do you not let the challenges and the grind and the competitor in you … how do you not let that change the dynamic of who you want to be as a leader in those types of things?” McVay said. “And that’s kind of where I’m at.”

There was talk of searching for a personal renewal.

“You just figure out, ‘All right, what is the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be?’ ” he said.

There was talk of a new journey.

“I’m going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect,” he said.

Judging from an intimate 13-minute news conference that felt like a therapy session, the hard-charging Rams coach is clearly trying to do something that goes against his very nature.”

“The 2022 season has come to a close for the Los Angeles Rams after missing the playoffs with a dismal 5-12 record. Following a Super Bowl victory a season ago, the Rams can shift their focus on looking ahead to what players will become free agents in the offseason.

Unlike last offseason, Los Angeles won’t have an All-Pro like Von Miller hitting the open market. That being said, the Rams still have plenty of guys that will become free agents in the offseason, whether it be as an unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive rights free agent.

Ahead of what will undoubtedly be an interesting offseason for the Rams, here are 24 players who are set to hit the market in March.”

“When the Minnesota Vikings hired head coach Kevin O’Connell, he brought along some of his former co-workers from the Los Angeles Rams. The two most notable ones were offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels.

He tried to bring over more coaches but he was blocked by his former boss Sean McVay. On Tuesday, it was announced that McVay would allow his assistants to pursue other opportunities without resistance, which means that the Rams will not block them from taking other opportunities.”

“NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and general manager vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below — sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements — will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.

NOTE: Navigate to different sections using the links below:

“The NFL head coaching carousel has begun to turn. With two more coaches getting axed on Black Monday—joining the handful who lost their jobs before the 2022 regular season even finished—there are now five official openings this offseason.

Fortunately for teams with vacancies, there are plenty of viable candidates.

Some of the most well-known options bring a wealth of experience to the table, including taking their former teams to a Super Bowl. There are also promising coordinators who appear to be ready to make the leap up the ranks and former players who are primed to make quick transitions to head coach.

Teams will be doing their due diligence as they prepare to make hires that will alter the course of their franchises for at least the next few years, if not decades. Ideally, they will land on a candidate who not only is a great fit for their current makeup but also has the ability to lead them to sustained success.

With that in mind, here is the head coach who best fits with each current job opening.”

“What kind of wild-card weekend will it be in the NFL?

Last season, the higher seed finished 5-1. In 2020, the higher seed was 2-4. This year, the NFL is rolling with a three-day format that will set up the divisional round.

There are three rematches and three divisional three-matches, too.

Those divisional matches should be fun. San Francisco swept Seattle and Cincinnati swept Baltimore in the regular-season matchups. Buffalo and Miami split heading into their rubber-match.

There are surprise rematches.. The Jaguars have a home game and beat the Chargers 38-10 in the regular season. The Vikings edged the Giants 27-24.

Of course, that sets up a Monday night matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won 19-3 in Week 1 – and the pressure will be on the Cowboys to deliver here.

Regular-season record: 173-96-2

How many favorites will get through? We like the home teams on wild-card weekend. Here are Sporting News’ picks for the wild-card round:”