Liam Coen is officially leaving the Rams for Kentucky

The Rams are officially searching for a new offensive coordinator

BlaineGrisak
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will officially be looking for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Liam Coen is leaving the Rams for Kentucky the team announced on Tuesday. Coen joined the Rams last offseason after spending the 2021 season with the Wildcats.

This comes as little surprise as there were previous rumors that Coen was planning to leave according to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson. Still, there were some uncertainties on whether or not Coen would actually make the move. It’s fair to wonder if the move is being made with the idea that Sean McVay won’t be back in 2023.

Coen was the Rams assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 before leaving for Kentucky. He then returned to the Rams last offseason after Kevin O’Connell was hired as the Minnesota Vikings head coach.

The 2022 offense was the worst offense that the Rams have had in the Sean McVay era. The Rams ranked 23rd in offense DVOA, rankings 25th in passing and 19th in rushing. In six seasons, this will mark the fourth time that McVay will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see who the Rams bring in to replace Coen. Certainly internal candidates such as Zac Robinson and Thomas Brown would be up for promotion. Robinson probably makes the most sense as he’s on the path that other coordinators such as Zac Taylor and O’Connell were on prior to their promotions.

However, the small twist here is that McVay might be looking to give up play-calling. As Rodrigue notes, the Rams could show some interest in veteran coordinators such as Frank Reich. This would allow McVay to give up play-calling and take something off of his plate, if that’s something that he’s willing to do.

Another option here would potentially be Kliff Kingsbury who is close with McVay and has play-calling experience with the Arizona Cardinals. With Raheem Morris getting head coach interest from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator may not be the only coordinator change that the Rams will have to make this offseason.

