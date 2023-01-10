Random Ramsdom: Forget McVay, will Baker Mayfield come back to Rams?

Baker Mayfield heads to free agency after Rams stint: ‘I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback’ (NFL.com)

“Landing in L.A. with McVay breathed some life into Mayfield’s prospects. He showed he could still sling it when everything was set up. But he remains a streaky quarterback who makes far too many mistakes under pressure.

After his experience with McVay, Mayfield said he wouldn’t chase a starting job or money but rather look for the best situation possible.

“It’s gotta be the best opportunity for me,” Mayfield said. “I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again. It’s going to be hard to try something else new, but it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it.”

Matthew Stafford will be back with Rams with or without Sean McVay (LATimes)

“Stafford, sidelined the final seven games because of a spinal cord contusion, said he would return regardless of whether McVay is at the helm.

“He’ll take some time to figure what is best for him and what’s best for this program, this team moving forward and we’ll support him whatever he wants to do,” said Stafford, a 14-year veteran.

Teammates echoed Stafford.

“Whatever he ends up deciding to go with, or whatever is going on, whatever he’s processing, I just wish the very best for him,” receiver Cooper Kupp said.”

Sean McVay to ‘take the appropriate time’ to decide on future with Rams (NFL.com)

“I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time,” McVay said Monday. “Never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you’re considerate of the people that are affected. That’s the most important thing and that’s probably, you know, you want to be able to … the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, ‘Hey do what you think is best for you and (McVay’s wife) Veronika (Khomyn).’

“But that doesn’t mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward, and so those are the things that you don’t take lightly. You want to be able to make sure that you’re intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that’s considerate of those people that would be affected.”

Colts request to interview Raheem Morris (RamsWire)

“Raheem Morris is already generating some interest as a head coaching candidate this offseason and it’s only been one day since the regular season ended. The Colts have requested to interview Morris for their head coaching vacancy, the second team to do so.

The Broncos also asked to interview Morris earlier on Monday as they search to replace Nathaniel Hackett. Morris had two interviews with the Vikings a year ago but he didn’t get the job. It went to Kevin O’Connell instead.”

Cardinals Kingsbury could lure LA Rams HC McVay back for 2023 (RamblinFan)

“The fact is that Kingsbury was not bad at all aspects of a football team. He is a solid offensive mind, but was tasked with babysitting and trying to get the most out of their starting quarterback Kyler Murray, a quarterback I held little respect for after he refused to take the field in the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs, in a loss to the LA Rams. The Arizona Cardinals then doubled down by extending Murray to a very lucrative contract, a move I likened to: ‘the Arizona Cardinals have just performed the NFL equivalent of giving a candy bar to a screaming child at the checkout counter,‘ with the expected results.”