Rams-Chargers INSTANT REACTION: How a few stars can make a huge difference

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl after assembling a cast of stars. Names like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham, Jr.. Those were the names that most fans recognize as stars and those were the players who often showed up at big moments in the playoffs, as the Rams won last minute postseason games against the Bucs, 49ers, and Bengals.

In Week 17’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s clear where the local stars in Los Angeles are playing this season.

Mike Williams has had an interesting career to say the least, but nearly all of his seven catches for 94 yards on Sunday were indicative of being a star receiver. Austin Ekeler has scored more touchdowns than any other player over the last two seasons and the former undrafted free agent had 161 total yards and two more scores. Justin Herbert has been in the spotlight since being a top-10 pick in 2020 and after finishing 21-of-28 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, he was rewarded with extra time to rest as the Chargers led by 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Playing without Stafford, Kupp, and Donald, it was easy to see which L.A. team had the most stars. It wasn’t the Rams.

