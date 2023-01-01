Updated Rams 2023 draft order: L.A. set to pick 37th overall

The Los Angeles Rams dropped to 5-11 following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 and that leaves the Rams as the only 5-11 team in the NFL. That makes it easy to project their draft picks in the second and third round, with the sixth overall pick going to the Detroit Lions.

As it stands with one game left to go, the Rams will have the sixth pick in the second round, which is 37th overall. Yes, there are only 31 teams with first round picks this year, not 32 like usual. The Dolphins were docked a first round pick.

The Rams will also have the sixth pick in the third round, based on the current standings. That would be 69th overall.

The last five 37th overall picks were Braden Smith, Greg Little, Kyle Dugger, Landon Dickerson, and Jalen Pitre. In 2016, the 37th overall pick was Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, one of the best players in the NFL. Another star player who went 37th was former Rams safety Eric Weddle.

As for pick 69, another star safety who went at that position is Tyrann Mathieu. Cooper Kupp was the 69th overall pick in 2017, following Tyler Lockett in 2015 and Yannick Ngakoue in 2016. Jason Witten was the 69th pick in 2003.

L.A. traded their fourth round pick for Sony Michel in 2021. They could get two fifth round, one sixth round, and one seventh round compensatory pick.