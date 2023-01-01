Rams vs. Chargers 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 24-10 after the third quarter.

The Chargers opened the second half with the ball on offense, and their offense again moved the chains and continued to beat the Rams defense, as they did for much of the first half. Former Rams player, Gerald Everett, would cap off the drive with a receiving touchdown. The Chargers lead 24-10.

The Rams seemingly needed to score to stay in this game, but on their next offensive drive, Baker Mayfield would fumble to give the Chargers the ball right back. The Rams defense forced a punt to give the Rams the ball back with about four minutes remaining in quarter three.

On their next drive, the Rams would be forced to punt again, and it was starting to feel like the Rams may not be able to keep up with the opposing Chargers.

We go to the fourth quarter with the Chargers driving and having a chance to really put this game out of reach.

