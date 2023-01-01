Rams vs. Chargers 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 17-10 after the second quarter.

The Chargers responded to the Rams first quarter field goal with an Austin Ekeler rushing score.

The Rams responded with a nice drive of their own, but a questionable intentional grounding penalty would ensure the Rams would be out of scoring position. After a Rams punt, the Chargers found themselves with the ball on offense again.

On his fourth carry of the game, Ekeler would take off for a 72 yard rushing score to give the Chargers a two score lead, and after the Cameron Dicker extra point, the Chargers led 14-3.

The Rams again put together a nice drive, and this time Malcolm Brown would cap it off with a rushing score. The Rams still trailed by a score of 14-10.

With about four minutes left in the first half, the Chargers offense had the ball again. Jalen Ramsey almost forced a Chargers fumble, but it was ruled a forward pass. The Chargers kicked a field goal to extend their lead 17-10.

We go to the third quarter.

