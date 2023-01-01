Rams vs. Chargers 2nd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 3-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams received the opening kickoff. On their opening drive, Baker Mayfield and Cam Akers did not connect on what might’ve been a long touchdown reception. The Rams would go on to punt the ball.

The Chargers would not do much on their opening drive, and they would punt the ball back to the Rams.

On the Rams second drive, Mayfield made a few nice plays to keep the drive going, and Akers busted open for a long run to set the Rams up with their first real scoring chance of the game. The Rams would end up settling for field goal to take a 3-0 lead with about one minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Chargers are driving and we go to quarter two.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!