Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 17: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) (5-10) face the Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) (9-6) at So-Fi Stadium today at 1:25pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the point total at 42.

In a game of LA vs LA, Baker Mayfield will try to lead his Rams over Justin Herbert and his chargers. The Rams will again be without Aaron Donald and the Chargers will be without Derwin James.

The Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot, but could potentially raise their playoff seeding. The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs, but so far the team has shown they will continue to try to be competitive. Rams fans have to hope the competitiveness continues, otherwise the Chargers have all the tools to make this a hard day for the Rams.

This game could become a battle of minds with Sean McVay vs. Brandon Staley.

