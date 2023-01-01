Random Ramsdom: Rams part ways with an offensive lineman

Rams waive Bobby Evans, activate Chandler Brewer (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams made three roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, including the release of Bobby Evans. He’s been waived from the 53-man roster and replaced by Chandler Brewer, who’s officially activated off injured reserve. The Rams also elevated Jared Pinkney from the practice squad for Week 17.

Evans was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2019, so he’s the second player from that class to be cut this season; Darrell Henderson Jr. was waived last month. Evans was active for 12 games and started four games, struggling mightily throughout the year. He was only in line to be a backup this year but injuries forced him into a starting role.”

Rams vs Chargers: All the Rams Game Day betting info you need (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams will ‘travel’ to face the LA Chargers this season. I use air quotes because the Rams will play in their familiar home, SoFi Stadium. It’s simply a quirk of the NFL and the Rams’ schedule this season, as both teams alternately compete from the same football field. It just so happens that the Rams face the AFC West Division teams this season, and the Chargers, not the Rams were declared to be the home team in Week 17.

The LA Rams have been getting hot of late. And it’s nearly impossible to ignore the 50+ point outburst by this team last week. That was a result of the LA Rams finally discovering just how healing and forgiving a rushing attack can prove to be for this offense. The Rams put up 158 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Denver Broncos defense, now the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL (they were much higher ranked before facing the Rams).”

Reminder from Friday re. Higbee, who McVay said is expected to play vs Chargers https://t.co/48Gf9GBkTK — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 1, 2023

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chargers (TheRams.com)

“Coming off their best rushing performance of the season, the Rams could use another productive day from their ground game. As noted in First Look, the Chargers have surrendered 127 or more rushing yards in 10 of their 15 games this season, so the opportunity is there on paper. That being said, it won’t be easy – while one of those performances came this month, they also held the Colts and the Raiders to under 70 rushing yards in December.

It’s been a rarity this season for quarterback Justin Herbert to have wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the field at the same time this year due to injuries battled by Allen and Williams, but he enters Week 17 with both healthy. Both are capable of going for 100 yards receiving and present challenges for opposing secondaries, Allen primarily because of his route-running and Williams because of his size and catch radius.”

2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams (TheRams.com)

“L.A. used their “Love of the Game” to usher Tom Brady into retirement, only to see him return for one more heartbreaking comeback; Beckham rose to the cusp of Super Bowl MVP stardom, only to crumple to the turf; the Rams avenged that Week 18 loss to the Niners on their way to a World Championship, only to be swept by their bitter rival again in the 2022 regular season.

From the confetti falling on that second Sunday in February to the parade culminating at the LA Memorial Coliseum, from the ring ceremony to the banner unveiling, from the opening night defeat to the first losing season in the Sean McVay era.

We were there for it all, together.

Where were you when the Triple Crown winner, Cooper Kupp, reeled in the goal line fade to cap a 15-play, 79-yard game-winning drive against the Bengals?”