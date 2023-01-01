NFL Week 17 morning games: Only 5 teams in NFC have a winning record

With a win today, the Los Angeles Rams can at least stay out of the NFC West basement. The 5-10 Rams are one game ahead of the 4-11 Cardinals and a loss by Arizona in Atlanta on Sunday morning would put L.A. in the driver’s seat to avoid a last place schedule. In fact, the Rams are two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for second place in the NFC West with a game against the Seahawks coming in Week 18.

If the Seahawks lose to the New York Jets and the Rams take care of business against the Chargers, Los Angeles could finish with a 7-10 record and tied for second place in the division at season’s end. Not bad for a team that started 3-9.

There are only five teams in the NFC that even have a winning record. Including the Giants. So the gap between the Rams and the sixth-best team in the conference is not wide. L.A. has a short road to hoe to get back to respectability and the playoffs. Talk about the NFL’s morning games prior to Chargers vs. Rams this afternoon.

