Rams lose Brian Allen for 2-4 weeks, Kyren Williams for 6-8 weeks

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting center for at least the next two weeks, if not a month, as the team prepares to rebound from Thursday night’s loss with a matchup against Grady Jarrett’s Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the Brian Allen will be out for 2-4 weeks because of a knee injury, meaning the Coleman Shelton will move from right guard to center and Tremayne Anchrum will start at right guard against the Falcons.

McVay also noted that third-string running back Kyren Williams will be out for up to two months because of an ankle injury, heightening L.A.’s need for another option behind Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers going into the next eight games, at least.

#Rams HC Sean McVay says starting center Brian Allen will undergo a knee procedure and miss 2-4 weeks. Rookie RB Kyren Williams will miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury that will require surgery. Starting LT Joe Noteboom has a knee strain, but they don't think he'll miss time. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

Shelton seems prepared to take over for Allen as the starting center, but there is a lot less known about Anchrum. The good news is that in between Shelton and veteran Rob Havenstein, Anchrum may have a decent chance at success. However, the Rams did allow seven sacks in Week 1 and now they’re facing one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles in Jarrett.

Following Atlanta, the Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and then a bye week.

It appears that Jake Funk will get a bump on the depth chart and the team still has a need for another option at running back if McVay still wants to carry four. Trey Ragas is on the practice squad.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom is also dealing with an injury but he is expected to be back for the Falcons game. If not, A.J. Jackson would get the start.