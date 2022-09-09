Thursday night’s opening game was a humbling night for the Los Angeles Rams as their Super Bowl LVI celebration was quickly spoiled by a highly motivated Buffalo Bills franchise. A 10-10 halftime score ultimately turned into a 31-10 blowout loss. The five inactives for Los Angeles going into the game were Van Jefferson (knee) and four healthy members - Bryce Perkins, Lance McCutcheon, Jake Gervase, and Derion Kendrick.

Despite an embarrassing home opener, LA appears to have escaped relatively healthy, all things considered. Sean McVay did have his starters on the field when the game was out of hand, trying to get some semblance of offensive momentum. Left tackle, Joe Noteboom, appeared to be shaken up after a play, but stayed in for the remainder of the final drive.

Below are injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with entering their Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons:

Kyren Williams, RB (Ankle)

The Notre Dame running back injured his ankle while on special teams in the first half.

Kyren Williams ankle injury. I hope he recovers quickly. pic.twitter.com/Tev6ly7ddZ — beans & jeans (@grant_dykstra) September 9, 2022

Post-Game Injury Report



Los Angeles

-RB Kyren Williams (ankle): Hurt on 1st special team snap of game; didn't return. Potentially an ankle sprain or bone bruise. More info to come from initial X-rays/MRI.#RamsHouse — MillsRx (@GameMedicine) September 9, 2022

The initial impression of an ankle sprain or bone bruise would be positive news for what is now another injury set-back for the talented rookie running back.

Van Jefferson, WR (Knee)

Jefferson did not practice all week and was ruled Out officially on Wednesday. A report surfaced that he may need a couple more weeks to fully recover and reacclimate to game speed.

I'm told #Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) is likely to miss more than one game, per league source. Jefferson is OUT for the NFL opener tonight in LA featuring the #Rams and the #Bills. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2022

I expected this to be the case for Van Jefferson following a second knee surgery to begin training camp. Week 4 seems to be a more realistic time frame for the third-year wide receiver.

Other players such as Bobby Brown III (ankle), Daniel Hardy (ankle), Travin Howard (groin), Quentin Lake (knee) are on Injured Reserve (IR), Physically Unable to Perform (PUP), and Reserved/Suspended list.

Stay tuned for more Rams injury updates throughout your week!