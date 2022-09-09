The LA Rams lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in the season opener. Here are your links!

Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller (BleacherReport)

“Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday’s season opener at SoFi Stadium.”

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills’ season-opening win over Rams on Thursday (NFL.com)

“On the second INT, Stafford tried to dial up his Super Bowl magic with the no-look (three-quarters arm angle) pass to Cooper Kupp, but Stafford was high and off-target with it. Was it a pretty outing? Not in the least. But the Rams’ blocking issues and inability to run the ball out of 11 personnel made his job a lot harder. There might be a physical element to Stafford’s Week 1 struggles, but let’s not just default to that assumption after one game.”

Rams vs. Bills score: Josh Allen throws for three TDs, runs for one as Buffalo dominates second half (CBSSports)

“Josh Allen finished 26 of 31 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while also rushing for 56 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Allen’s four-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal at the 4-yard line early in the fourth quarter gave the Bills a commanding 24-10 lead that set them up for the victory.”

Aaron Donald submitted retirement letter to Rams during offseason (NFL.com)

“The letter, which has been an unreported secret since it was sent, was on Athletes First letterhead and addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Simply, it stated that Donald had informed the Rams he was retiring effective on May 9. It came with instructions to send it in to the league office.”

Look: Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI banner at SoFi Stadium (RamsWire)

“The Rams said this banner will hang at all home games in the future, though it remains to be seen how their stadium-mates, the Chargers, will feel about looking up at two Super Bowl signs in their own building.”