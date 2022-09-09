Twitter reacts to Rams 31-10 loss to Bills: Where was Cam Akers and Allen Robinson?

The Los Angeles Rams opened the season with a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and you bet that Twitter had interesting, comical, and notable reactions throughout the night. Here’s a recap of the game as told by Twitter.

Recent retiree Andrew Whitworth helped kickoff the festivities, unveiling the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl banner prior to their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. It was a nice way to put a final bow on the 2021 season, and Twitter was all for it.

And he wasn’t alone! Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., while holding the Lombardi trophy, made a guest appearance beside Big Whit. On a side note, that has to mean the Rams and OBJ are having productive conversations about a potential return, right? Please take note he wore a white shirt and sol pants to match the LA’s game day attire.

Odell Beckham, Jr. and #Rams have maintained a positive open dialogue about potential return, according to sources close to the situation. Sean McVay wants him back w/idea OBJ could be a real factor late in the season/playoffs. I’m told Matt Stafford has also supported internally — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 5, 2022

Quarterback Josh Allen got off to a blazing hot start, completing his first nine passes including a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis as the Bills jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Of course, the Jalen Ramsey slander started as soon as replays showed him bite on the run fake.

LA struggled to get things going on offense, as a familiar face continuously made his presence felt. Von Miller got the first of seven sacks on the night for the Bills.

Terrell Lewis, one of the men tabbed with replacing Miller injected the Rams with a shot of life, getting his first career interception.

First career interception for Terrell Lewis. https://t.co/L75PIK9dlm — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 9, 2022

Safety Nick Scott picked up right where he left off in the playoffs, forcing rookie running back James Cook to fumble the ball right into Leonard Floyd’s waiting arms.

Los Angeles finally got things going with a 13-play drive, culminating in the first Matthew Stafford-to-Cooper Kupp touchdown of the season, connecting on a beautiful pass towards the back corner of the end zone.

Unfortunately, the Bills took over in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points and held LA scoreless to wrap up a 31-10 victory. It should serve as a humbling game for Los Angeles as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Twitter had a few jokes too.

What’s really going on with Cam Akers?

One of the major storylines to pay attention to is how the Rams manage their running back reps moving forward. Head coach Sean McVay leaned heavily on Darrell Henderson throughout the entirety of the game. The Memphis product rushed for a hard earned 47 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Cam Akers and I had a similar stat line, both accounting for zero yards. There were high expectations for the third-year pro out of Florida State. Thankfully, this is only Week 1 and there is time to get the talented back going on the ground.

Where was Allen Robinson?

Another mildly concerning theme was the fact that Robinson was practically a no-show in the stat box with one catch for 12 yards. He’s going to need to update his membership to the breakfast club immediately.

Well, I guess we’ve got 16 more games to see that “Allen Robinson will be an upgrade over Robert Woods.” — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) September 9, 2022

Again, it is the opener. Robinson and Stafford just completed their first live reps together. However, it was an uninspiring showing to say the least. LA’s offense was exceptionally bad, considering their only touchdown drive came on a short field after the Bills kickoff went out of bounds, giving Los Angeles the ball at the 45 yard line.

It obviously wasn’t just one thing that went wrong for the offense, but McVay and Stafford will need to get wide receivers not named Cooper Kupp more prominent roles in the offense.