Rams-Bills final score: Matthew Stafford throws 3 picks on opening night in ugly loss

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked off the NFL season in a battle between two heavyweights, an exciting match up between some of the best teams in all of football. The game resulted in a Rams

Final score: Bills 31, Rams 10

The two purveying stories of the night: Turnovers and Josh Allen. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions during his 2022 debut, his first appearance in a game since winning the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn’t a perfect night for Allen’s Buffalo offense either as they turned the ball over four times themselves—one more than the Rams—but L.A. was unable to take advantage of those miscues and the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter because of it.

That’s not how the tone of the game felt going into halftime tied 10-10.

The Rams defense got off to a tough start, giving up a touchdown to the Bills on the very first drive of the season. The offense got off to an even slower start, punting a couple times and even had a bad Stafford interception after L.A. forced one of three first half turnovers off of Buffalo’s offense. However, Allen finished the night with 297 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.

The Rams defense just did not have the ability to stop the run game or explosive plays when necessary.

However, L.A. would finally capitalize with a touchdown, a connection between the best QB-WR duo in the league last season in Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Then, just before halftime, the Rams would get their 2nd interception of the game and third forced turnover of the first half, as Troy Hill picked off Josh Allen to give L.A. a second life.

That turned into a Matt Gay field goal, tying the game at 10-10 at the halftime break. Following the half, the Rams went three-and-out on their first possession which turned into a Bills touchdown, increasing their lead to 17-10 in the third quarter.

The Rams offensive line continued to struggle in the third, resulting in a scoreless quarter for L.A.. Once the fourth started, Josh Allen connected on a deep bomb to Gabe Davis on a huge third down conversion, which then turned into yet another third down conversion in which Josh Allen scored a rushing TD, as the lead for the Bills then became 24-10.

On the ensuing drive, the Rams converted a couple of 1st downs, but then the drive ended in Stafford's second interception of the contest in a bad throw intended for Cooper Kupp. That turnover turned into another Bills touchdown as Josh Allen threw another touchdown, this time to star receiver Stefon Diggs, as the lead increased to 31-10.

Stafford threw his third interception on a tipped pass with about 7 minutes left in the game, shutting the door on any chance of a Rams comeback. The Rams then forced their fourth turnover of the game on another fumble recovery, a silver lining in an ugly game for the reigning champs.

The Rams face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and Marcus Mariota should be a much different experience than Josh Allen. What was your takeaway from Thursday Night’s opener?