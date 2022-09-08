Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills, Week 1: 3rd quarter game thread

The Rams entered the first quarter down 7-0 but go into halftime with a 10-10 tie thanks to a Matt Gay field goal at the end of the first quarter. Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for L.A.’s first touchdown of the season and the Rams will need more of that if they want to win the second half

Stafford had the Rams in scoring position early in the second quarter but threw his first pick of the NFL season. The Bills were driving, but the Rams were able to rally and hold them to a field goal on the ensuing drive, giving Buffalo a 10-0 lead.

After a key fourth down picked up by Kupp, with an assist by Coleman Shelton, Stafford had a beautiful touchdown to Kupp.

Then Troy Hill picked off Josh Allen the ball after the two-minute warning and Matt Gay scores a 57-yard field goal. Game: 10-10.

Go Rams!