Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead through 2026

Finally, someone has shown a little appreciation for Sean McVay and Les Snead! Though the Los Angeles Rams did extend McVay quite a while ago, as revealed by McVay himself recently, the organization was waiting to make a formal announcement until Snead was also signed to a new contract. Conveniently, that happened on Thursday morning, just hours before the Rams’ first game of the 2022 season.

The L.A. Rams now have McVay and Snead signed through 2026.

This is the Sean McVay + Les Snead extension tweet. pic.twitter.com/z71ccueI5c — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 8, 2022

Though Snead set a solid foundation from 2012-2016, the Rams have reached new heights since he was paired with McVay in 2017 and the duo have been among the most successful head coach-GM combos in NFL history. Through five seasons, they have helped L.A. reach two Super Bowls and the Rams are the current defending champions.

Stories of retirement for McVay should subside now, at least for a couple more years, and Snead seems like he could be a lifer in the Rams organization.

At the very least, they are now locked in for the next five seasons.