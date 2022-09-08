Picks for the NFL’s opening week: Every game, every winner

The last whistle of preseason has finally blown, paving the way for five months of pure football joy! All 32 teams begin the gauntlet towards earning a spot in Super Bowl 57, for a chance to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Thursday night brings us one of the most exciting matchup of Week 1, with a potential Super Bowl preview between the champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The Rams are 5-0 in opening games under head coach Sean McVay, averaging 32.6 points per game in those contests.

The Josh Allen led Bills will not be phased by LA’s annual hot starts, as they will enter SoFi Stadium as 2.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Las Vegas expects this to be a high-scoring affair, with an over/under of 52 points.

Other possible shootouts include two teams that will be without their top wide receivers from the 2021 season. The Kansas City Chiefs (sans Tyreek Hill), will travel to the desert to duel with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona will be without DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently serving a six game suspension.

Week 1 will feature a full slate of games, with plenty of intrigue.

How will quarterback Trey Lance look after an up and down preseason, as he takes the reigns from Jimmy Garoppolo for the San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears?

Will Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos light up his former Seattle Seahawks on Monday night?

All those questions and so many more will be answered over the next few days and NFL fans are here for it!

Here are my Week 1 picks:

