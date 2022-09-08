 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills, Week 1: Game thread for Rams fans

The quest to pursue another Championship begins.

By DannyStone
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Rams play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at 5:20 PM PT to kick off the 2022-2023 NFL season. Here’s our How to Watch guide if you’re looking for the game but here’s a tip: It’s on NBC!

These two teams haven’t met since a wild Rams comeback fell just short and L.A. lost to the Bills in Buffalo, 35-32 in Week 3 of 2020. Some are also calling tonight’s game a Super Bowl preview.

The L.A. Rams are 2.5-point underdogs at home as defending Super Bowl champions, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. What is your Week 1 score prediction for Thursday Night’s contest?

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...