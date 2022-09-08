Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills, Week 1: Game thread for Rams fans

The LA Rams play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at 5:20 PM PT to kick off the 2022-2023 NFL season. Here’s our How to Watch guide if you’re looking for the game but here’s a tip: It’s on NBC!

These two teams haven’t met since a wild Rams comeback fell just short and L.A. lost to the Bills in Buffalo, 35-32 in Week 3 of 2020. Some are also calling tonight’s game a Super Bowl preview.

The L.A. Rams are 2.5-point underdogs at home as defending Super Bowl champions, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. What is your Week 1 score prediction for Thursday Night’s contest?

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times. Go Rams!