Random Ramsdom: With the season opener now here, what are the keys to victory?

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams (0-0) open up the 2022 NFL season hosting the Buffalo Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of the game, TheRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams:”

Expert picks: Most taking Rams to win NFC West, some picking them to win Super Bowl LV (RamsWire)

“With Week 1 upon us, experts are making their picks for division winners and Super Bowl predictions, and the Rams are a popular pick for the former. Even when it comes to picking the eventual league champ, Los Angeles is getting some love.”

Rams RB Cam Akers: ‘I know I’m healthy. Everybody else will just get to see’ Thursday vs. Bills (NFL.com)

“I know I’m healthy,” Akers said, via Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. “Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I’m not trying to go show anybody that I’m healthy. I’m just going to play my game.”

6 burning questions for Rams vs. Bills in Week 1 (RamsWire)

“The Super Bowl favorites will be tested by the defending champions right out of the gate on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone knows how talented the Bills are, led by Josh Allen, but Los Angeles is no slouch, either.”

Rams reveal uniform combination for Thursday night vs. Bills (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will ring in the new season dressed the same way they closed out the 2021 campaign in Super Bowl LVI. The team announced on Wednesday night that it will wear its white “modern throwback” jerseys with yellow pants against the Bills in the season opener on Thursday night.”