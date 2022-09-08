3 reasons the Rams will beat the Bills, but also 3 things that could go wrong

The NFL season is here folks, and so are our beloved Los Angeles Rams! As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams are surely to have massive targets on their backs all season long, and Week 1 is no exception. The Buffalo Bills, in the eyes of many, are arguably the favorites in the AFC this season, creating a possible Super Bowl 57 preview between the Week 1 counterparts.

The Rams will either win or lose on Thursday, and here are 3 reasons why each could happen:

3 REASONS THE RAMS WILL WIN

1) PASSING ATTACK

The Rams will have an advantage that is crystal clear in my eyes and that will be through the offensive passing game. The Bills will be without their lockdown corner in Tre’Davious White, forcing their slew of young corners into the toughest test they’ll see all season in Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and either Van Jafferson or Tutu Atwell. Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson are the expected starters ar corner for the Bills, with rookie Kalir Elam sprinkled in there as well. The safeties, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, are elite, however the Rams do not attack deep downfield as much as they do short and intermediate, minimizing the impact the two stud safeties can make. When the L.A. Rams win, expect Matthew Stafford and Co. to have a huge night through the air.

2) BANNER MOMENTUM

The Rams announced that the Super Bowl banner will be unveiled prior to kickoff, which will be and incredible sighting and sure to be a spectacle in it’s own right. All of the emotions and memories will be flowing through all of the fans and the players, creating an ultra-exciting environment in SoFi Stadium. The crowd will be raucous, the players and coaches will be fired up, and L.A. will be sure to put on a show in their first appearance of the 2022-2023 season.

When the Rams win expect fireworks early and often for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

3) AARON DONALD

There is no question that Aaron Donald solidified himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game last season, but he is not finished just yet. Donald is a certified game-wrecker, with the chance to takeover any game he takes part in. When the Rams win, Thursday night will be no exception to that chance, as Aaron Donald will have his hands all over a victory. Expect AD to start the season with a couple of sacks on Josh Allen, with some tackles for loss sprinkled in there as well.

3 REASONS THE RAMS MAY LOSE

1) SECONDARY PLAYS POORLY

It is fair to assume that All-Pro Jalen Ramsey will play well, as he does 99% of the time. However, the question marks lie with the others in the secondary, as they simply are not on the same all-world level as Ramsey. If the Rams do lose Thursday, expect for Josh Allen and his targets to have a huge day at the expense of the secondary as Troy Hill, David Long Jr., Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Taylor Rapp will all certainly have their work cut out for them. However, I do have a ton of faith in our secondary and rotating in pieces like Robert Rochell will certainly help mix of the types of corners the Bills receivers will face. With that being said, how the secondary performs is certainly one of the main ways L.A. could win or lose the opener against Buffalo.

2) TURNOVERS

Last season the Rams endured a three-game losing streak in a winless November, and in those losses there was one common theme. That theme was turnovers, as quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a total of five interceptions over that skid, three of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns. With an opposing offense as explosive as the Buffalo Bills, giving them more opportunities via turnover could prove fatal. If the Rams lose, expect turnovers to be a deciding factor in the outcome.

3) JOSH ALLEN TAKEOVER

There is one thing for sure, and that is the fact that the Bills have one of the most dynamic players in the entire NFL on the offensive side of the ball. Allen has emerged as a one of a kind talent, as the young man seemingly has an actual cannon for a right arm and the body type of Cam Newton. The challenges Allen will present will put the L.A. Rams defense to the test early and often, and he has proven that he has the ability to flat out take over football games and put up video game numbers en route to Bills victories. If the Rams end up losing, expect Josh Allen to have a monster game in a Rams loss.