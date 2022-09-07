Rams ink RT Havenstein to 3-yr extension ahead of first game

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with right tackle Rob Havenstein, according to an announcement by the team. The financial details were not disclosed, but it keeps the veteran in Los Angeles through the 2025 season. He was originally slated to hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of this league year.

Havenstein first joined the Rams as a second round draft pick in 2015 - making him one of only two holdovers from the franchise’s days in St. Louis. Aaron Donald is the other teammate that relocated to LA in 2016, and he also received a contract extension from the Rams earlier this offseason.

The contract extension locks up the Rams’ veteran presence on the offensive line for the foreseeable future, and that’s an incredibly important facet after losing Andrew Whitworth to retirement. With two new full-time starters on the offensive line in Joseph Noteboom and Coleman Shelton, Havenstein’s leadership is as significant as ever.

Dependable right tackles are hard to come by in the NFL, and the Rams have now locked theirs up for the next three seasons.