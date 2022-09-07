Random Ramsdom: Will Tutu Atwell step in for Van Jefferson tomorrow?

Report: Rams preparing to play without Van Jefferson in Week 1 (RamsWire)

“According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Rams are preparing to be without Jefferson in the opener against Buffalo. A source told Wilson that Jefferson is “not ready to go.”

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, however you want to look at it, right now is kind of the first time I’ve had the opportunity to play against him,” Morris said. “Studying him now, he’s evolved into almost that (Former Steelers QB) Ben Roethlisberger-type figure that I remember playing against.”

“None of those truths need defending. The banner that will be unfurled on Thursday night is permanent. And since Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Glendale, not Inglewood, there’s nothing about 2021 that can be replicated by the Rams over the next six months.”

“For starters, the LA Rams coaching staff knows that success in cold weather means running the football and stopping the other team from doing so. A 17-game season is awfully taxing on players and is compounded by a team that continues to play for an additional five weeks needed to compete for a Super Bowl win.”