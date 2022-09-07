Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills NFL opener: How to watch, stream, and listen

The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills this Thursday night to kick off the 2022 NFL season. In their last meeting, the Bills won a nail-biter in Buffalo 35-32. In that game, quarterback Josh Allen led a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter and connected to tight end Tyler Kroft on a three yard touchdown with 15 clicks left.

That drama aside, there are plenty of interesting side stories on both sides. Ex-Rams edge Von Miller has jumped across the line and will play for Buffalo. Top cornerback Tre’Davious White will not suit up and the Bills have new offensive coordinator. The Rams enter the game with at least nine new starters and have had injury worries all through OTAs and training camp.

Putting all those stories aside, highlighting the game will be a matchup between two stellar quarterbacks. It’s a revisiting of the generation gap and the ages-old tale of young versus old— an epic battle between youthful exuberance and experienced treachery.

Josh Allen has settled in as the Bills QB and after a baptism-by-fire rookie year and has led them to a 34-15 record and three straight trips to the playoffs. With a strong right arm to match his imposing size, 6’5” and 237 lbs., Allen has averaged right around 4,000 yards passing with 31 touchdowns over that time. He is also a threat with his legs, showing time after time an ability to avoid would-be tacklers and extend plays. In his four season, 61-game career, he has added 2,325 yards, 31 touchdowns and 175 first downs as a rusher.

Matthew Stafford is the grizzled veteran, an old school pocket passer who chalked up big career numbers while toiling 12 years for an under-achieving Detroit Lions team. The Rams brought him to the West coast’s version of the fountain of youth in a 2021 blockbuster swap of starting QBs and top draft picks. Stafford not only stacked up his typical stellar statistics, but was tough as nails in the playoff run that led L.A. to a Lombardi Trophy. He had three game winning drives and two fourth quarter comebacks in that stretch, including the Conference Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

How to follow the game

Date: Thursday, September 8

Kickoff: 5:20 PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Ca.

Watch it live: NBC and DIRECTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV, Peacock, and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga 1330 AM, and ESPN affiliates including KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +2.5 -110

Over/under totals: 53.5 -110

Money line: Rams +115 / Bills -135