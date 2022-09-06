Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald doesn’t want to talk about the ‘brawl’ anymore

The L.A. Rams and Buffalo Bills are now just two days shy of a regular season NFL opener. Here are today’s links!

Speaking for the first time in a media session since his role in the fight that ended the second day of joint practices between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Donald said he is happy no one got hurt, but that he wants to focus on Week 1. “My main focus is Buffalo right now,” Donald said. “I’m happy nobody got hurt in the practice and whatever, but my main focus is Thursday night against Buffalo.”

Can the Rams win the Super Bowl again? I say they can. They say, “Defend the what now?” Or put them under oath and it’ll be: “I do not recall.” Because the first rule of the Super Bowl Champions Club is… you do not talk about your Super Bowl championship. You don’t wear your ring around. Don’t rock your team’s championship merch. And most definitely, don’t mention it.

The future Hall-of-Famer, already an intimidating prescience as is, will obviously, undoubtedly be searching for a victory when he and his new Western New York employers descend upon his former SoFi Stadium offense on Thursday night (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC). But the opponent won’t make things any sweeter, as Miller isn’t taking things personally, a stark Week 1 contrast to Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield’s potential mindset upon his return to Cleveland.