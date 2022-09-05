Random Ramsdom: Bills HC Sean McDermott with high praise for Rams stars

Bills coach Sean McDermott praises Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald ahead of Week 1 (RamsWire)

“Bills coach Sean McDermott knows how good both Donald and Kupp are, and he had some positive things to say about each on Sunday. He called Donald the best player in the NFL on defense, pointing to the fact that he’s always blowing up plays in the backfield.”

Something To Prove Ep. 3: Rams rookies learn from Legends & show out one last time before cuts (TheRams.com)

“Tune into the season finale of Something To Prove and watch as the Los Angeles Rams rookies get advice from Legends & play in one last preseason game before the 53-man roster announcement.”

2022 NFL Kickoff Game odds, spread, line: Rams vs. Bills picks, NFL predictions from top expert on 44-33 roll (CBSSports)

“The last time the Los Angeles Rams played a game in their home stadium, they left the field hoisting the Super Bowl trophy for the second time in franchise history. Their quest for a third championship starts on Thursday, September 8 when they kick off the 2022 NFL regular season by hosting the Buffalo Bills.”

Aaron Donald, Kanye tease Yeezy cleats that are coming soon (RamsWire)

“We got a little taste of their collaboration when Kanye posted a video on Instagram showing Donald describing what he needs in a Yeezy cleat. Kanye’s caption was “YEEZY CLEATS COMING SOON” so it sounds like Donald could be wearing them at some point.”

Jalen Ramsey will host his own postgame podcast this season (RamsWire)

“Ramsey is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL and when he has a press conference, he often shares great insight. Having him discussing games each week will be a treat for fans – and not just those who back the Rams.”