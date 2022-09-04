Rams have been leaving a locker open for OBJ, Jalen Ramsey responds

The L.A. Rams are loaded at wide receiver, especially if you hear it from Sean McVay and Les Snead. The team not only has the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and one of the top free agent signings of 2022 in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, but the Rams also sound very pleased with the development of second-year players Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek, as Van Jefferson recuperates from injury.

Even beyond those five players, McVay has kept Lance McCutcheon on the roster and also hinted that Brandon Powell could have a future that goes beyond special teams.

But not even those seven players can keep OBJ at OB-bay, apparently.

As noted by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have kept open a full locker with Odell Beckham Jr.’s name on it at their Thousand Oaks practice facility.

The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 4, 2022

The free agent receiver continues to recover from offseason ACL surgery and there has been no concrete update on when he will be ready to play football again. We only know that multiple teams and countless players have expressed interest in uniting or reuniting with OBJ and that the Rams have always been one of the teams at the top of that list.

If Beckham does re-sign with Los Angeles, we know where his locker is. But where will his place on the offense be?

Jalen Ramsey is ready for it.