Random Ramsdom: Coming off record-breaking season, Cooper Kupp is not satisfied

Rams’ Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: ‘The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster’ (NFL.com)

“It’s real simple. The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster than you were the year before, and then all the stuff you can do cognitively to be able to slow the game down,” Kupp told NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show Friday. “I feel like that’s the big thing that I built up over these last few months is being able to get to this place where the game is continuing to slow down and you’re able to play of the quieted mind.”

As Rams prepare to hang banner, Sean McVay says, “We’ve moved on” (NBCSports)

“I think it’s great to unveil the banner,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “We’ve moved on. I think I’ll always have great reverence for that team, but this is about 2022, being ready to roll at 5:21 [p.m.] when this thing kicks off at SoFi [Stadium] on the 8th. That’s exclusively where my focus and concentration is.”

Bobby Wagner’s ‘Humility’ Changing Reputation With Rams (SportsIllustrated)

“Even though it is his first year, he’s earned respect throughout the course of his career,” McVay said. ”The way he came in, he had a humility, but a great way about being able to connect in his own way with guys and then being able to make his presence felt once he feels like, ‘All right, I’m kind of fitting in.’ It was so seamless for him by just being Bobby”

Van Jefferson is making progress but Rams still taking it ‘a day at a time’ (RamsWire)

“Jefferson underwent his second knee surgery of the offseason this summer, fixing a little tweak he suffered in July. The Rams haven’t said much about his Week 1 status and on Friday, Sean McVay said the team is still taking it a day at a time. He didn’t say whether Jefferson will play against the Bills, but he is progressing well.”

Position-by-position comparison of Rams’ 53-man roster in 2021 vs. 2022 (RamsWire)

“There are also some differences between this year’s team and last year’s initial 53-man roster. Going position by position, here’s a look at how each group differs from 2021 to this season.”

Revisiting deflated price of LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford (RamblinFan)

“In retrospect, the LA Rams trade for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was never going to be ‘just right.’ The values exchanged by the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions were always going to be one-sided eventually. Here’s why:”