Random Ramsdom: Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. may be out once again

Rams release initial injury report ahead of matchup vs. 49ers (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with several key injuries on defense. Their secondary is exceptionally thin, and with Rams-beater Jimmy Garoppolo slated to start against them, their status will likely be an indicator of the team’s chances for success.”

Ben Skowronek embraces fullback role (TheRams.com)

“We kind of went over everything, and I was excited,” Skowronek said. “Went out to practice that day, went smooth, and then it was something that we built on throughout that week. And then obviously in the Falcons game, we had some success with it, so this past week, getting more reps at it, more reps in practice, more reps in games. Just keep getting better and better at it each day.”

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Bobby Wagner’s impact on Rams defense (TheRams.com)

“They don’t change much, it just gives them a few more options,” Shanahan told San Francisco reporters Thursday. “Bobby’s a middle linebacker who is also a very good pass rusher, so each week they can play him at different positions. It’s the same thing they do with Jalen. I mean, Jalen, sometimes he’s a corner, sometimes he’s a nickel (defensive back), sometimes he’s their 3-4 edge backer in a nickel front. They do that with everybody, now they can do it with Bobby.”

Throwback Thursday: Rams played first regular season game as the ‘Los Angeles Rams’ on this date in 1946 (RamsWire)

“This game’s historical significance cannot be understated. As mentioned in the clip posted to Twitter, two pioneers of modern football were included in the starting lineup for Los Angeles. Woody Strode and Kenny Washington were key figures in the re-integration of professional football, which had been racially segregated from 1933 until the 1946 season.”

Bobby Wagner talks familiarity with 49ers, Jalen Ramsey’s leadership (TheRams.com)

“Rams LB Bobby Wagner discusses why he’s had success against the 49ers in previous years and what’s stood out about DB Jalen Ramsey leading the secondary amid injuries to that group.”