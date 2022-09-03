Random Ramsdom: Team captains for 2022 announced, are there any snubs?

Rams name 2022 season captains (TheRams.com)

“Kupp, Stafford, Ramsey and Donald are all returning captains. For Donald, it’s his fifth time being a captain. He is also the longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp, it’s his third. Ramsey was a first-year captain in 2021.”

Bobby Wagner is already a Rams captain (NBCSports)

“The linebacker, in his first year with the Rams after a decade in Seattle, was voted one of the defending Super Bowl champion’s six captains for 2022.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay met with local media following Friday’s practice, discussing his reaction to the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season, this year’s team captains, early thoughts on the Bills and more.”

Sean McVay: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. ‘good to go’ vs. Bills (RamsWire)

“The Rams’ running game should be in good shape for the season opener against the Bills next week. Sean McVay shared an update on the health of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., who were both dealing with soft-tissue injuries recently, and they’re ready to roll for Week 1.”

NFL executives rank the Rams as the No. 1 team in the NFC (RamsWire)

“In a poll of executives around the league, they seem to agree. The Athletic asked five NFL executives to rank the teams in the NFC. The Rams received four first-place votes, with only one executive picking them as the second-best team in the conference.”