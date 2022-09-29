Picks for every NFL game in Week 4: Is a shift coming atop the NFC?

It’s time to make some money on Tallysight! Make sure to check them out and place all of your sports bets, including hundreds of prop bets for each game this week and every week this season.

One of the most enticing games of the week will feature two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills, favored on the road by three points. Buffalo has scored 11 total touchdowns while the Ravens sit atop the league in that department, with 13 touchdowns on their ledger.

Dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson has accounted for 992 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Baltimore has hit the over twice this year, with the Bills only accomplishing this feat once. The 51-point over is possible this week, especially with the banged up Bills defense. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread.

In a stark contrast from the Bills-Ravens matchup, the Chicago Bears head to the east coast to battle the New York Giants, where Big Blue is favored by 3 points. Both teams struggle putting the ball in the end zone. The Bears score a meager 17.3 points per game. New York isn’t much better on offense, averaging only 18.6 points over three games.

The loss of Sterling Shepard, Daniel Jones’ favorite target is not going to help this game hit the 39.5-point over. Both teams are 2-1 on the money line this season. Chicago is 1-1-1 against the spread while the Giants are 2-1 in that category. As expected, both teams have had trouble hitting the over, going a combined 1-4-1 on the season in that regard.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl 55. KC is currently favored by 1-point, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs will do their part to hit the 45-point over/under, having scored 11 total touchdowns.

The injury-plagued Bucs have struggled on offense, reaching the end zone only four times. Both teams have had trouble hitting the over, going a combined 1-5. The Bucs harassed Patrick Mahomes in their Super Bowl victory and will try to continue that trend on Sunday night. Tampa Bay has generated 11 sacks on the season (tied for third) but KC has protected their quarterback much better this year, allowing only 2 sacks on the season.

Here are my picks for this week. Now go make yours at Tallysight!