Thursday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

It’s finally Thursday! Week 4 is set to kickoff another batch of games, with our friends at Tallysight ready for you to place your bets!

The Cincinnati Bengals host the surging Miami Dolphins, in what amounts to a must win game for the 2021 AFC champions. Both teams invested in their respective offenses during the offseason. Early season results have the Dolphins maximizing the returns from those investments.

Tua Tagovailoa, who is questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, has feasted on opposing defenses with sophomore stud Jaylen Waddle (also questionable) and offseason acquisition Tyreek Hill. Miami is averaging 27.6 points per game.

The University of Alabama product has done a great job of both putting up points and protecting the ball, sporting an 8:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while Joe Burrow has thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions.

The Bengals average 21.3 points per game, down a touchdown from the 2021 campaign. The retooled offensive line has not lived up to expectations, with Burrow already hitting the deck 15 times this season, which is tops in the league.

Miami has hit on the money line and won against the spread every game so far this season, while the Bengals are 1-2 in both the money line and against the spread. Both teams have struggled to hit the over, going a combined 1-5 in that department this season.

Though DraftKings Sportsbook sees Cincinnati as 3.5-point home favorites, I’m taking the hot hand and rolling with the Dolphins.

Final Score: Dolphins 28-20