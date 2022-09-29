Random Ramsdom: Is Terrell Lewis finding his groove?

LA Rams Terrell Lewis beginning to realize his NFL potential (RamblinFan)

“But the potential has always been there. When he is healthy, he can be a formidable force off the edge. What do I mean? In his first two seasons, he appears in 19 games and started four. He saw action in 491 defensive snaps and converted those into 27 tackles, five quarterback sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 11 quarterback pressures. For comparison purposes, OLB Leonard Floyd played 932 defensive snaps in 2021 alone.”

Cooper Kupp is PFF’s highest graded WR through 3 weeks (RamsWire)

“Kupp finds himself ahead of other talented wideouts like Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, and Jaylen Waddle. It’s a bit surprising to see Drake London crack the top five, however, the rookie has been performing extremely well for the Atlanta Falcons.”

Bobby Wagner is NFL’s only active player with 1,400 or more tackles (RamsWire)

“When Bobby Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams following his illustrious career with the division rival Seattle Seahawks, fans knew they were in for something special. The 32 year old linebacker has plenty of gas left in the tank, and added a new feather to his cap in Week 3, recording his 1400th tackle in the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay Provides Van Jefferson Injury Update, Return Timeline (SportsIllustrated)

“There wasn’t any sort of setback,” said McVay. “The goal for us was that it would be in a couple weeks. He had been making really good progress and that’s been in alignment, but there’s a lot of layers to whether we put a guy on IR or not, that’s not exclusive to just that person in particular.”

5 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. 49ers in Week 4 (RamsWire)

“No team has given the Rams more problems over the last four years than San Francisco, so this one means a little bit more for Los Angeles – even if those in the building don’t admit it.”