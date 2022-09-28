49ers could be without Trent Williams for both games against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers lost all-pro left tackle Trent Williams during their 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 and it is guaranteed that the team will not have him for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. Per an updated injury report on Wednesday, the 49ers might be without Williams for 4-6 weeks total due to a high ankle sprain.

The Rams and 49ers play their second meeting on October 30. Therefore, Williams could miss both games.

After losing Williams in Week 3, the 49ers replacement tackles—Jaylon Moore and Colton McKivitz—gave up two sacks in only 12 pass blocking opportunities. That is the same amount that Williams gave up in 19 games last season.

The rest of the 49ers offensive line is also very inexperienced, excluding right tackle Mike McGlinchey—left guard Aaron Banks, center Jake Brendel, and rookie right guard Spencer Burford came into 2022 with a combined three starts, all by Brendel.