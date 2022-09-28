Cooper Kupp is the most double-teamed wide receiver in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams officially have one of the most double-teamed players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. It’s been well-known over the last few years that Aaron Donald is the most double-teamed interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Cooper Kupp has now joined him as the most double-teamed wide receiver.

Last season Donald was double-teamed more often than edge rushers. According to 538, Donald was doubled on 64 percent of his pass-rush snaps. Teams still couldn’t stop Donald as his win rate against double-teams was still a league-best 23.1 percent.

Defenses have now taken a similar approach to Kupp.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kupp is the most double-teamed wide receiver and by quite a large margin.

Using the new coverage data from PFF, here are the WRs who have been doubled/bracketed/helped the most often while facing man coverage:



1. Cooper Kupp: 36%

2. Davante Adams: 27.3%

3. Hunter Renfrow: 26.9%

4. Justin Jefferson: 24.6%

5. Amari Cooper: 20.5% — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 27, 2022

The Rams wide receiver is double-teamed on 36 percent of the time while facing man coverage. That’s almost 10 percent more than the next closest wide receiver. Davante Adams is the next closes at 27.3 percent.

Despite their best efforts, Kupp is still finding plenty of success. He currently leads the NFL with 28 receptions and ranks sixth in receiving yards with 280.

It’s no surprise that teams are doubling Kupp more often this season. In 2021 he became the first wide receiver since 2005 to win the NFL’s triple crown. After Matthew Stafford arrived last season, it’s been pretty clear that the two players have a special connection.

With Kupp being double-teamed on over one-third of his routes in man-coverage, you would hope it would have a Donald-like effect on the offensive side of the ball for the other wide receivers such as Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek. However, Tyler Higbee is second on the team both in targets and yards.

While Skowronek is 27 yards away from matching his rookie season yardage total, Robinson is still trying to find his place in the offense. With the amount of double-teams that Kupp is getting, Robinson is a player that should be benefitting the most. However, Robinson has just seven receptions for 88 yards so far this season.

The Rams will have a tough matchup defensively on Monday Night against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers rank fifth in pass defense DVOA. It won’t be surprising to see the Rams’ division rival focus a majority of their attention on slowing down Kupp.