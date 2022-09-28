Random Ramsdom: Can the Rams continue to play well through key injuries?

Sean McVay Praises Rams’ ‘Phenomenal’ Job of Surviving Injuries (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams have likewise been forced into the situation, the cause being health rather than age: injuries have eaten away at the blue-and-yellow starting lineup, their roster slowly resembling a preseason contest rather than an active Super Bowl defense.”

LA Rams offensive line is beginning to find its playoff form (RamblinFan)

“But we’ve been patiently placing a flashlight on the performance of the LA Rams offensive line, and have used the YTD statistics provided by Pro Football Focus as our data source. To achieve our week-to-week stats, we continue to survey the YTD data, and then remove the data we had reported in previous weeks.”

Cam Akers isn’t technically the Rams’ starter, but he’s pulled ahead of Darrell Henderson Jr. (RamsWire)

“Then, Sean McVay sent a message to Akers about his level of urgency and accountability, which led to a much closer split in Week 2 – one that actually favored Akers. He got 17 touches in Week 2 compared to 10 for Henderson, a trend that continued on Sunday against the Cardinals.”

First Look: Rams close out back-to-back divisional road games taking on 49ers on Monday Night Football (TheRams.com)

“The Rams are back on the road in Week 5, taking on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff on Monday, October 3 is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers:”