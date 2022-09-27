Rams allowing second-most yards and touchdowns to wide receivers this season

The Los Angeles Rams have had a lot of turnovers and changes in their secondary between last season and this season. Perhaps that is one reason why the Rams have so far allowed 56 catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns to wide receivers through the first three weeks.

That ranks as tied for the most catches allowed, tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed, and the second-most yards allowed to wide receivers. Only the Baltimore Ravens have allowed more yards—and they’ve allowed a lot more: 842.

Will the Rams continue to give up yards to receivers?

So far, they have faced the likes of Stefon Diggs (the NFL’s leading receiver so far), Marquise Browns (14 catches for 140 yards on Sunday), and Drake London (season-high eight catches for 87 yards in Week 2). Diggs had eight catches for 122 yards in Week 2. The upcoming schedule includes Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in Week 4, CeeDee Lamb in Week 5, Robby Anderson in Week 6, followed by the Week 7 bye.

After that, the Rams face the 49ers, Bucs, Cardinals, Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Raiders. That will include more Samuel, Mike Evans, more Brown, Michael Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuser, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, then Davante Adams.

Where are quarterbacks directing the most attention against L.A.’s defense?

According to Pro-Football-Reference’s advanced stats:

Jalen Ramsey has allowed 177 yards, most on the Rams. He’s been targeted a team-high 22 times, allowing 14 catches.

Troy Hill is next in yards allowed at 95, but has only played in two games.

David Long is next at 94 yards, but has only played in two games.

Derion Kendrick is second in targets despite not making his debut until Week 3: Kyler Murray threw at him 15(!) times, completing eight passes for 72 yards.

Grant Haley was credited with six targets, five completions, and 44 yards allowed in his season debut on Sunday.

Decobie Durant has appeared in two games, allowing two catches on three targets for 15 yards.

After getting help from safety Eric Weddle in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl last season, the Rams have made the following changes to the secondary:

GONE

S Eric Weddle, CB Darious Williams, CB Donte’ Deayon

STARTING IN WEEK 3

CB Derion Kendrick, CB Grant Haley, S Terrell Burgess

With Troy Hill, Cobie Durant, and Jordan Fuller ruled out for Week 3, L.A. had to scramble for reinforcements. Kendrick had a highlight batted pass that helped seal the win over Arizona. Will the next quarterback—Jimmy Garoppolo—throw at him 15 times though?

Ramsey was targeted eight times by Murray, same as he was targeted eight times by Josh Allen.

Will Garoppolo instead favor George Kittle, if healthy? The Rams have allowed 10 catches on 16 targets for 74 yards to tight ends. That ranks as the fourth-lowest target total to tight ends, fourth-lowest in yards, and L.A. have yet to give up a tight end touchdown.

The focus could be on Samuel and Aiyuk in Week 4.